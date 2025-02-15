Suresh Routray makes emotional return to Cong

Bhubaneswar : A day after Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) revoked his expulsion order, veteran politician and six-time MLA Suresh Kumar Routray on Saturday visited the State party headquarters here.

Suresh Routray, popularly known as Sura Bhai, was expelled from the party during the 2024 general elections on charge of anti-party activities. His younger son Manmath Routray had contested as a BJD candidate and Sura Bhai was accused of campaigning for his son and against the Congress candidate in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.

Routray, who broke into tears on his return to Congress headquarters here, said: “I was in acute pain for the last nine months after being expelled from the Congress. I have been in Congress for last five decades. Congress is a temple and Nehru family is God for me. I am happy to return home.”