Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, doctor told Mumbai cops

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput was battling bipolar disorder, and struggling with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) for the last 13 years, his doctor told Mumbai Police in his statement after the actor's death.

According to the doctor, Sushant's mental health significantly worsened in the year 2013 as was evident in Sushant's sisters' statements to the Mumbai cops. On the other hand, Sushant's manager Shruti Modi reportedly informed the Central Bureau of Investigation that the late actor would often consume marijuana along with Rhea Chakraborty, who would smoke joints with SSR's house manager Samuel Miranda and her brother Showik Chakraborty regularly on Sushant's terrace.

For the uninitiated, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating a possible drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the Enforcement Directorate officials traced Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats which alleges her of "usage and dealing of banned drugs."

Mumbai court on Thursday remanded an alleged contraband dealer, arrested in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9. The accused, Zaid Vilatra (21), was produced before a metropolitan magistrates court which remanded him in NCBs custody for seven days for further probe in the case. The NCB on Wednesday said it arrested Vilatra and one Basit Parihar in connection with the drug trafficking case linked to the Rajput death case.

A billboard in Hollywood that was set up to campaign for justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been pulled down. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has claimed that paid PR working against the campaign is behind the act. Shweta took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of a mail exchange between the American billboard company in question and her.