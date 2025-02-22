Suspended Cong MLAs stage overnight protest in Rajasthan Assembly Well

New Delhi: Six Congress MLAs, who were suspended for the remainder of the Rajasthan Assembly's Budget Session on Friday, spent the entire night in the Well of the House in protest, refusing to leave despite their suspension.

The suspended legislators include Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, along with Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gesawat, Hakeem Ali Khan, and Sanjay Kumar Jatav. Their demonstration was supported by other Congress members, highlighting their defiance against what they termed an unfair suspension.

The Assembly descended into chaos on Friday after Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot made a controversial remark against late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while responding to a query about hostels for working women.

He stated, "In the 2023-24 budget as well, like always, you named the scheme after your 'dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi." This led to strong objections from the Congress, with Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully demanding the removal of what he called an "inappropriate word" from the record.

Congress MLAs erupted in protest, shouting slogans and rushing to the Well of the House, demanding an apology.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel defended the remark, asserting that there was nothing unparliamentary about referring to Indira Gandhi as 'dadi.' The disruptions forced the House to be adjourned three times. When proceedings resumed at 4 P.M., the ruckus continued, prompting Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg to propose the suspension of the protesting MLAs.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani accepted the proposal and ordered their suspension for the rest of the session.

Despite the suspension, the six Congress MLAs refused to leave the House and spent the entire night inside the Well, staging a dramatic protest.

Zakir Hussain Gesawat posted on social media platform X, stating, "Tonight, in the Assembly! A loud voice for the public interest! We will thwart any attempt to suppress your voice and stand firmly on every issue!"

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also condemned the suspensions, alleging that the BJP government was attempting to silence the Opposition.

Taking to X, he said, "A minister from the BJP government made a comment on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which was rightfully condemned by Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition @TikaRamJullyINC."

He further demanded an apology from the BJP, urging the government to remove the minister's remark from the record and reinstate the suspended MLAs.