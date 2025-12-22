Suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir floats political outfit Janata Unnayan Party

Kolkata: Humayun Kabir, the suspended Trinamool Congress legislator from Bharatpur Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, on Monday announced his political party, christened the Janata Unnayan Party.

According to Kabir, the name of his new political outfit was the result of a well-thought-out exercise since he neither wanted to include the word 'Congress' nor 'Trinamool' in the name of his new party.

"The common people of West Bengal will be able to relate themselves to the name of the party. The sole aim of our party is mass development. Our party will work for the development of the people," Kabir said after announcing his party at Mirzapur in Murshidabad.

Incidentally, Kabir had connections with both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress in the past, as well as with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, which marked the end of the 34-year Left Front rule in West Bengal and the beginning of the current Trinamool Congress rule, Kabir got elected as a Congress legislator.

However, he shifted to Trinamool Congress after leaving Congress. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he joined the BJP and also unsuccessfully contested as the party candidate from Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Again, before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, he joined Trinamool Congress and was elected from Bharatpur.

He was suspended from the Trinamool Congress earlier this month, just a couple of days before the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

On Monday, besides announcing his new political outfit, he also announced the names of party candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections next year from a number of constituencies, including Bhabanipur in South Kolkata, represented by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While Kabir himself will contest from two Assembly constituencies in Murshidabad district, namely Beldanga and Rejinagar, his party's candidate from Bhabanipur will be Nisha Chatterjee.

"We will decide in the future the exact number of constituencies in West Bengal where our party will float candidates in the elections next year. Again, I am saying that we are open to an alliance with all anti-Trinamool Congress and anti-BJP forces in the state. I aim to achieve a larger minority unity," Kabir said.

He also said that "table" is his first choice as the party logo.

"My second choice as a logo is 'twin rose'. If I do not receive either of the two, I will consider the third option. Our party flag will have three colours, namely yellow, green, and white," Kabir said.