SW monsoon covered entire country six days ahead: IMD

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Saturday, six days ahead of its scheduled date, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Thus, it has covered the entire country on Saturday, against the normal date of July 8," IMD senior scientist R.K. Jenamani said.

The IMD data shows that in the last 20 years, the SW monsoon had covered the whole country exactly on July 8 only once, in 2011. The earliest it had covered the whole country was in 2013 on June 16 while the most delayed was in 2006 when it covered the whole country on July 24.

After hitting the Kerala coast on May 27, three days ahead of its scheduled arrival, the monsoon has had slow progress over the south peninsular areas and central India. Then, in absence of favourable systems, rather because of a weak system, there was no advancement of monsoon for four to five days in between before finally it touched Delhi NCR and large parts of NW Indian plains on June 30, three days behind schedule.

On July 1, the IMD had said the conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat during next two days. "When we say during the next two days, it can mean any time during those 48 hours. That way, our prediction is correct, said a meteorologist.

Meanwhile, for July, the IMD has predicted "normal to above normal" rainfall probability likely over some parts of north India, central India and most parts of south peninsula while it forecast "normal to below normal" rainfall over most parts of east and northeast India and areas adjacent to the east central India and some parts of west south Peninsular India.