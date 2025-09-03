Swati Maliwal visits flood-hit Yamuna bazar, donates one-month salary to Punjab relief fund

New Delhi: MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas of the national capital, including Yamuna Bazar, ITO and Shastri Park, and expressed concern over the worsening situation caused by rising water levels of the Yamuna River.

Speaking to IANS, Maliwal said, “The whole of North India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, is suffering from floods. The situation in Punjab is extremely bad. People have died, and even in Delhi, flood-like conditions have emerged. I have visited ITO, Shastri Park and Yamuna Bazar. The water level has increased, but the government is trying its best to evacuate people. Tents and food shelters have been arranged. A few people are still left to be evacuated. I request everyone to cooperate.”

Maliwal also announced that she would donate her one-month salary to the Punjab relief fund and appealed to citizens to contribute generously.

“At this time of crisis, we all must come forward and help,” she urged.

Notably, the Yamuna crossed the danger mark after water was released from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana, prompting authorities in Delhi to begin evacuating residents from low-lying areas.

Continuous rainfall over the last few days has further aggravated the situation, leaving several neighbourhoods in East and Central Delhi submerged.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the state government was monitoring the situation around the clock.

“We are evacuating people from vulnerable areas and shifting them to safer locations. Relief camps have been set up and all necessary arrangements for food, water and shelter are being made,” she assured.

Meanwhile, visuals from Yamuna Bazar showed families moving out with their belongings while rescue teams used boats to ferry stranded residents.

Officials confirmed that many have already been relocated, though challenges remain due to persistent rainfall and rising river levels.

With the situation in Punjab and Delhi worsening, both state and civic authorities have appealed for public cooperation as relief and rescue efforts continue.