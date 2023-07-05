Synapse Quiz 2023: CDA DAV and Secondary Board High School emerge champions

Bhubaneswar: The seventh edition of Team Quizzard’s quiz event, “Synapse-The Junction of Qriosity,” was held at Saheed Bhawan here on Sunday. “Dambaruu - learning made fun” presented the event, which was powered by “FaarmB” and “Ruchi Tea.”

Synapse continued its special Odia Quiz alongside the English edition for the second year in a row.

Students from grades 7 to 10 participated in Odia quiz and students from grades 7 to 12 took part in English quiz.

In Odia and English Quiz, the winners for the Best Girls’ team were Hapili Pradhan and Priti Prajojita Sahoo of Kalinga Nodal Vidyapitha, Choudwar and Johanna Mohapatra, and Shree Jena of DAV Rajabagicha. Stewart School was the best participating school for the English quiz, while Secondary Board High School was the winner in Odia quiz.

Ankit Kumar Swain and Koustav Kumar Sahoo of DAV Public School, CDA won English Quiz. Tathagata Mondal and Adidev Dash of DPS Kalinga came in second whereas Divya Jyoti Senapati and Priyank Jena of DAV Public School, Unit-8 was placed third.

Swayam Swaroop Dash and Mahesh Acharya of Secondary Board High School in Cuttack were named the winners of Odia Quiz. Arman Swain and Chandrabhanu Rout of SSVM Markat Nagar Sec-9 , Jagannath Mallick and Satyajit Mohanty of Secondary Board High School respectively took the remaining two positions.