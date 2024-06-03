Live
Just In
Taj Express catches fire in Delhi, no injuries reported
A few coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Monday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
According to the fire department, a call regarding the blaze was received at 4:25 p.m.
"Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire in coach number D-3, D-4, and a small portion of D-2," said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg.
"No injuries have been reported. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," he added.
"On reaching the spot, the police noticed that three coaches of the Express train caught fire -- D-2, D-3, and D-4," said a senior police officer.
"These were general coaches. The train was running about 10 hours late, and had left the New Delhi Railway Station for Jhansi at 3 pm. It caught fire between the Okhla and Tuglakabad railway stations," the officer said.
"No one is injured as the passengers moved to the adjoining coaches. However, the coaches have been damaged. Further action is being taken by the Railways," he added.