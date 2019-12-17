Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj hits out at Citizenship Amendment Act

Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj hits out at Citizenship Amendment Act
Highlights

Subbaraj is known for hits like the horror flick 'Pizza' and Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'.

CHENNAI: Renowned Tamil cinema director Karthik Subbaraj on Tuesday came out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying this land was nobody's "father's property."

"Let's keep India secular. Say NO to CAA. Say NO to NRC (National Register of Citizens). Say No to Police violence on students," the 'Petta' director said on Twitter.

Subbaraj is known for hits like the horror flick 'Pizza' and Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'.

According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Both the Houses of Parliament had adopted it recently.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top