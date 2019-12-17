Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj hits out at Citizenship Amendment Act

CHENNAI: Renowned Tamil cinema director Karthik Subbaraj on Tuesday came out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying this land was nobody's "father's property."

"Let's keep India secular. Say NO to CAA. Say NO to NRC (National Register of Citizens). Say No to Police violence on students," the 'Petta' director said on Twitter.

Subbaraj is known for hits like the horror flick 'Pizza' and Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'.

இந்த பூமி எவனுக்கும் , அவன் அப்பன் வீட்டு சொத்து கிடையாது..... #IndiansAgainstCAB #JamiaProtests — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 17, 2019

According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Both the Houses of Parliament had adopted it recently.