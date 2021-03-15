Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami files nomination from Edapadi

X
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami on Monday filed nomination from his native Edappadi in this district for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Palaniswami has won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

The chief minister, who walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office, submitted his required papers.

Palaniswami is later slated to address poll rallies in different parts of the district.

