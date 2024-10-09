Tamil Nadu Minister Counters Governor's Drug Claims, Labels Gujarat 'Drug Capital'

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy has sparked controversy by labeling Gujarat the "drug capital" in response to Governor RN Ravi's allegations of the DMK government's failure to control synthetic drug infiltration and ineffective police seizures.



Regupathy issued a statement condemning Governor Ravi's remarks, suggesting they were made without proper knowledge of the facts. The minister questioned why the Governor overlooked concerns about Gujarat, which Regupathy claims has become a center for drug-related activities.

Governor Ravi had earlier expressed concern over the state's ability to seize drugs, stating, "I've encountered numerous reports of substantial ganja seizures. Why are central agencies able to confiscate hundreds of kilos of synthetic and chemical drugs while our state agencies fail to seize even a gram?"

In response, Regupathy challenged the Governor's moral authority to criticize the state government, pointing out that Ravi had delayed permission for over a year to register drug-related cases against former AIADMK ministers. The minister questioned, "Why is the Governor silent about BJP members involved in drug cases across India? Why isn't he addressing the drug situation in Gujarat?"

Regupathy asserted that a comprehensive anti-drug policy was only implemented after the DMK government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, came to power. He provided statistics to support the government's efforts, stating that in 2023, 10,256 cases were filed against 14,770 individuals, resulting in significant drug seizures including ganja, heroin, pills, and methamphetamine.

The minister further detailed that up to August of the current year, 9,750 accused were arrested, 6,053 cases registered, and substantial quantities of various drugs seized. Regupathy accused Governor Ravi of speaking on the drug issue without being aware of these figures, emphasizing the state's active role in combating drug-related crimes.

This exchange highlights the ongoing tension between the state government and the Governor, particularly regarding law enforcement and drug control measures in Tamil Nadu.