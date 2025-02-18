Tamil Nadu's Two-Language Policy Clashes with NEP, Triggering Political Confrontation

Tamil Nadu's deeply-rooted language identity has again become the focal point of controversy as the state opposes the National Education Policy (NEP) and its three-language formula. The state has consistently maintained its two-language policy (Tamil and English) across different administrations, with Dravidian parties advocating for the return of 'Education' from the Concurrent List to the State List.

The dispute intensified after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reportedly suggested that Samagra Shiksha funds would be withheld unless Tamil Nadu fully implemented the NEP. This prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to accuse the central government of using financial leverage to force states into accepting the policy.

BJP Tamil Nadu president Annamalai countered by calling Stalin a "liar," claiming that funds were merely pending release rather than being denied. However, State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh presented data showing that while states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh had received funding, Tamil Nadu had been excluded. Mahesh alleged this was an attempt to pressure the state into adopting the PM Shri scheme, which requires NEP compliance.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's commitment to its two-language policy. Meanwhile, Minister Pradhan maintained that the NEP simply promotes mother-tongue education without imposing Hindi.

Critics of the NEP argue that despite official assurances, the policy subtly promotes Hindi and Sanskrit at the expense of regional languages. Education experts warn that implementing a three-language model would create an additional burden, particularly for underprivileged students in government schools.

Tamil Nadu has a strong history of supporting accessible education, from Kamaraj's mid-day meal program to Chief Minister Stalin's nutritious breakfast initiative. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted the state's impressive 47% Gross Enrollment Ratio (2021-2022) as evidence of its successful language policy.

A representation submitted to MK Stalin in 2020 by the 'State Platform for Common School System' claimed that the NEP's ultimate objective is to promote Sanskrit. Education activist Prince Gajendra Babu argued that the NEP disproportionately elevates Sanskrit while Tamil Nadu's language policy is based on practical considerations rather than emotions.

Annamalai escalated the debate by questioning the state's commitment to its own policy, pointing out that Education Minister Anbil Mahesh's son studies French. He challenged the minister to formally request Tamil teachers for Kendriya Vidyalaya schools, promising to raise the issue with Dharmendra Pradhan.

BJP members now plan to conduct a three-month survey across Tamil Nadu regarding the three-language policy, with intentions to present their findings to President Droupadi Murmu.