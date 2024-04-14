Tamil superstar Vishal to float new political party, to contest 2026 Assembly polls

Tamil superstar Vishal, who has several hit movies to his credit, on Sunday, announced that he is all set to enter politics and would float a new political party to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of an event at Vadapalani here, he said that he would enter politics and is preparing for it.

To a query on whether his party would enter into any electoral alliances, Vishal said that he was not thinking about this issue yet. He said that he would prove the strength of his party in the 2026 Assembly elections and based on that, would consider any alliances.

Tamil Nadu politics has seen several film stars and writers. C.N. Annadurai, the first Chief Minister of the state from a Dravidian party, was a scriptwriter and so was his protegee and successor M. Karunanidhi.

M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa were superstars of the Tamil movie world.

The latest entry to the Tamil political scenario is superstar Thalapathy Vijay who has floated the TVK and has announced that he was aiming for 2026 Assembly polls.

Superstar Kamal Haasan had also floated his political outfit, the MNM. Aligned with the INDIA bloc, he is extensively campaigning for the candidates from the bloc for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Leading female star Khushboo Sundar joined the BJP after a stint with the Congress and the DMK and is now a member of the National Commission for Women. Tamil star Raadhika Sarathkumar is now contesting from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate against Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of late Tamil superstar and DMDK founder Vijayakanth, who was once the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

With the entry of Vishal, Tamil Nadu politics will have one more star testing the waters and it remains to be seen how he fares.

Talking to IANS, film critic and writer R. Manusamy said: "Vishal is a good actor and has several hits to his credit. However, it has to be seen how he fares in politics as even Kamal Haasan could not make much of an impact in Tamil politics even though he is a superstar."