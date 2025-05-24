Target Where It Hurts: India to press FATF to put Pak back on grey list

New Delhi: India is looking to block Pakistan’s source of funds in its fight against the neighbouring country’s state-sponsored terrorism. After opposing the IMF's bailout package for Pakistan, India is now planning to contest the upcoming World Bank loans to Pakistan as well.

Additionally, India plans to urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international financial crime monitoring body, to reinstate Pakistan on its "grey list", according to a senior government official.

Pakistan's removal from the FATF grey list in 2022 had enhanced its standing with financial institutions - a crucial factor for its struggling economy.

According to official sources, India is determined to pursue efforts aimed at placing Pakistan back on the grey list. The Financial Action Task Force has been notified of India's position.

Government officials said India plans to submit a comprehensive dossier to the FATF, containing evidence and specific concerns about particular entities and individuals involved in financing terrorism and laundering money.

The document will present India's investigative findings and call for rigorous examination and enforcement under international guidelines. Indian representatives will attend the forthcoming June meeting to address this matter with the FATF.