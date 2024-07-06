Tatkare asks NCP cadres to step up outreach by connecting with all sections of society

Mumbai: After its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has decided to increase its presence across Maharashtra by stepping up its outreach with people from all sections of the society in the run-up to the Assembly elections slated for September-October this year.

As a part of its poll strategy, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare held two-day marathon meetings with the party’s different cells and asked them to strengthen the organisation by connecting with all sections and bringing them into the party fold.

Tatkare, who was the party nominee elected from Raigad constituency, also asked the cadres and office bearers to focus on aggressively carrying out membership drives both for the parent organisation and also for the youth, women and other cells.

He said that the budget presented by deputy chief minister (DCM) and finance minister Ajit Pawar is a relief to the common people. "DCM has announced many welfare schemes in the budget. During the meeting, we decided to take the schemes and reach out to the last person in society," he added.

He also instructed the office bearers to ensure that the various public welfare schemes of the MahaYuti government reach the common people.

Meanwhile, Tatkare launched 'Ajit Yuva Yodha' membership registration campaign's online website on behalf of the Nationalist Youth Congress.

On behalf of the Student Cell, a 'State Level Study Festival' initiative was launched for students across the state on the occasion of Ajit Pawar's birthday. Along with this, a campaign called 'Branch at Every College' will be conducted on the occasion of Sunil Tatkare's birthday. The initiative of the College Student Help Desk and the launch of the 'Join NSC' campaign also took place on the occasion.