TB kills 1 person every 3 min

Berhampur: In India, one person is dying every 3 minutes because of tuberculosis (TB). This was stated by eminent chest physician Narayan Mishra on World TB Day on Monday.

Mishra emphasised that TB is preventable and 100 per cent curable disease if detected and treated early. Today, TB and HIV are are topmost infectious killers of the world, with 1.5 million deaths per year. Globally, 10 million patients are suffering from TB and India accounts for 26 per cent of the world TB burden. “In our country, the diagnosis and treatment are available free of cost, which is undertaken by the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). We need awareness in our community for early detection and treatment to end TB,” Mishra said.

A huge mobile workshop and rally were organised here in association with IMA, ICS and NCCP, MKCG Medical College and Rotary International under the leadership of Mishra.

The event was attended by more than 600 participants at MKCG Medical College playground.

The theme for this year is continuing as “Yes! We can end TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver.”