Team India At World Economic Forum: ‘India First’ approach takes centre stage at Davos

Hyderabad: The four-day World Economic Forum (WEF) summit at Davos had biggest ever contingent consisting of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

Another highlight at the WEF summit was the Central team, led by Ashwini Vaishnaw, CR Patil, D Kumaraswamy, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, and on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it created a special occasion by having ‘One Team and One Indian Pavilion’ which was fully integrated with all state Pavlions.

At the WEF, the Team India presented Prime Minister’s economic thought and highlighted country’s extraordinary growth story, demonstrating why India is a trusted global partner and innovation hub.

In discussions with the CEOs, CTOs, investors, and media, the focus of the team was on India’s unique strengths: trust, talent and design capabilities. Summing up the WEF, he said the Telangana Rising delegation secured 20 MoUs worth Rs 1.79 lakh crore focusing on data centers, green energy, and cutting-edge technologies, which are expected to generate nearly 50,000 jobs.

Major investments include Amazon AWS’ Rs 60,000 crore data center, Sun Petrochemicals’ Rs 45,500-crore facility, and significant expansions by Infosys, HCL and Wipro in Hyderabad.

He said Telangana is positioning itself as sustainable innovative hub while leveraging its strengths in software, pharma and emerging industries.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu not only led the contingent but had attended roundtable meetings and sessions, promoting state’s brand image and highlighting its potential for growth. He interacted with ambassadors, CEOs and experts, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, discussing ways to collaborate and attract investments.

Chandrababu Naidu discussed the Rs 1.4 lakh-crore integrated steel project in Anakapalle with ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel Executive Chairman Lakshmi N Mittal and CEO and Maersk Company, Vincent Clerc, etc, who expressed their readiness to invest in the state. Even the Chairman of Cisco systems Chuck Robbins evinced keen interest to invest in AP. Naidu successfully introduced ‘Speed of Doing Business approach of AP, he said.

Vaishnaw said Kerala has emphasised its transformation into an industrial hub driven by progressive government policies. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve held over 30 one-to-one meetings. Kerala Pavilion had highlighted sectors like IT/ITES, Spacetech, Medical Devices, Healthcare, Maritime Infrastructure, and Tourism.

Uttar Pradesh showcased its ambitious vision to transform into a $1 trillion economy. The state’s pavilion highlighted its economic potential and investment opportunities across various sectors. A 12-member delegation from UP actively engaged with global investors and industry leaders, emphasizing the state’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

Quoting Naidu, the Union Minister said: “For the very first time, Team India was seen at one place talking in one voice.”