Teen Murders Girlfriend After Fair Visit, Films Act Before Taking Own Life In Jharkhand

A tragic incident in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district has shocked the local community after a 17-year-old boy murdered his 14-year-old girlfriend and subsequently took his own life following a dispute that arose after they attended a religious fair together.

The devastating events unfolded in a forested area within the Serengdag police station jurisdiction, where the teenage boy fatally attacked the girl by slitting her throat with a knife. Lohardaga Superintendent of Police Sadique Anwar Rizvi confirmed that both teenagers had been in a romantic relationship and had visited the Rath Yatra fair in Dandu village accompanied by their friends.

The fatal confrontation occurred during their return journey in the evening when a disagreement between the couple escalated dramatically. The boy, identified as Jaynath, allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times, leading to her death. Investigators believe the attack may have been triggered by the girlfriend's recent attempts to distance herself from the relationship, which apparently angered the accused.

In a deeply disturbing turn of events, Jaynath documented the entire assault using his mobile phone, capturing footage of the attack and taking photographs of himself with the victim's body and the bloodied weapon. He then shared this horrific content on social media platforms before fleeing the scene into the nearby jungle.

The victim's father, Ramdayal Kherwar, revealed that his daughter was a student at Dunduru school who had gone to the fair with her friends, including the accused. Despite attempts by witnesses to intervene during the attack, they were unable to prevent the tragedy from occurring.

Local residents mobilized to apprehend the perpetrator after learning of the crime, but Jaynath managed to escape deeper into the forest area. However, his freedom was short-lived as he later ended his own life by hanging himself from a tree in the same jungle where he had sought refuge.

Police authorities have recovered both bodies from the scene and have arranged for post-mortem examinations to be conducted as part of their ongoing investigation. The case has highlighted concerns about youth violence and the dangerous intersection of social media with criminal behavior.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly given the young ages of both the victim and perpetrator, and the disturbing nature of the crime being recorded and shared online. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this tragic sequence of events while working to piece together the full timeline of the case.