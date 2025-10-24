Tejashwi Yadav named INDIA bloc’s CM face

Patna/New Delhi: The Opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, in what is being seen as a last-ditch effort to put an end to squabbles and project unity ahead of the elections.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been camping in Patna since Wednesday to iron out differences with the RJD, said the decision had the approval of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a crowded press conference in Patna, Gehlot also said Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni will be deputy CM if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, “keeping in mind the complex social structure of Bihar”.

“We have decided, after consultations with our national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, besides all coalition partners who are here, to name Tejashwi Yadav ji as our chief ministerial candidate”, Gehlot said.

Incidentally, demands have been made by a section of Congress leaders in Bihar that it would like one of its leaders, preferably a Muslim or a Dalit, as a deputy CM if the multi-party coalition came to power. Speaking at the same press conference, Yadav, who had led the Mahagathbandhan in the last Assembly polls, thanked his allies for reposing his trust in him again and said, “It was not a big issue for us, but since there was so much media speculation, we decided to make it clear.” Later, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, who was present at the press conference, told reporters.