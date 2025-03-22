Telangana Bhawan in Delhi soon: Jitender

New Delhi; Telangana government’s special representative, A.P. Jitender Reddy, has announced that a new Telangana Bhavan will be constructed in Delhi to cater to future requirements. During his visit to the Telangana Bhavan premises in Delhi, he thoroughly inspected various blocks, including Pataudi House, the Nursing Hostel, and the Godavari Block. He was accompanied by the Resident Commissioner and officials from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, who briefed him on the existing infrastructure and facilities available at Telangana Bhavan. After assessing the current state of the premises, Jitender Reddy provided valuable suggestions to enhance and modernize the existing structures. He emphasized the need for strategic planning to improve facilities while also preparing for the construction of the proposed new Telangana Bhavan.

Prior to his inspection, Jitender Reddy held a comprehensive review meeting with senior Telangana Bhavan officials, including the Resident Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and R&B department representatives. The meeting focused on upgrading the current facilities and formulating a strategic plan for the new Telangana Bhavan’s construction.

He stated that under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the new Telangana Bhavan would be built in line with his vision and guidance. The project aims to serve Telangana citizens, government officials, and public representatives visiting New Delhi efficiently. He further assured that the new Telangana Bhavan would be a reflection of the state’s rich cultural heritage, featuring modern architectural designs and contemporary amenities.