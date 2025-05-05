Temple Tensions Rise Between Bengal And Odisha Over New Jagannath Shrine In Digha

A religious controversy has erupted between West Bengal and Odisha following the inauguration of a new Jagannath temple in Digha, named "Jagannath Dham." The dispute centers around allegations that sacred Nabakalebara wood from Puri's centuries-old shrine was diverted to construct deities for the new temple.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly refuted these claims on Monday, despite no formal accusations being made against her government. "Why would we use stolen neem wood? We have our own sources. These allegations are completely baseless," Banerjee stated during her visit to Murshidabad. She further claimed that Bengali-speaking migrant workers were facing attacks in BJP-ruled Odisha, announcing that West Bengal's Director General of Police would address this issue with Odisha authorities.

The controversy stems from the questioning of Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, secretary of the Daitapati Nijog (considered the Lord's bodyguards), by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. Dasmohapatra reportedly presided over the consecration ceremony at the Digha temple on April 30 in Banerjee's presence. The Daitapati Nijog is responsible for maintaining the sacred wood storage facility at Puri.

Nabakalebara is a significant ritual where the idols of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Puri temple are replaced every 12 or 19 years, with the last ceremony held in 2015. The remaining consecrated wood is meant exclusively for rituals at the original shrine.

Beyond the wood controversy, objections have been raised about naming the new temple "Jagannath Dham." Puri's BJP MP Sambit Patra emphasized, "There is only one Jagannath Dham in the world, and it is not possible to call any other place Jagannath Dham." The Odisha government has stated its intention to formally request Banerjee to stop using this designation.

Banerjee dismissed these concerns, suggesting political motivations behind the backlash. "Why are they so angry just because we built a Jagannath temple in Digha? Is it a crime to worship Lord Jagannath in West Bengal?" She equated the significance of both temples, noting that "Kali Temples and Gurdwaras are everywhere across the country."

The dispute has taken on political dimensions, with the new Digha temple being perceived as a religio-cultural counter-narrative to Puri's centuries-old shrine. Trinamool MPs Yusuf Pathan and Samirul Islam have escalated the migrant worker issue by writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the alleged attacks on Bengali speakers in Odisha.