Just In
Temporary Water Supply Disruption In Delhi: DJB Announces Shutdown On January 29-30
- Delhi residents in Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, and adjoining areas should prepare for a 16-hour water supply shutdown from 10 am on January 29 to 2 am on January 30.
- The disruption is due to the interconnection of a water line by DMRC on Arihant Marg.
The Delhi Jal Board has announced that there will be disruptions in water supply in certain areas on January 29 and 30. This interruption is due to theDelhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) undertaking an interconnection of a water line on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. In an advisory issued on Sunday, the DJB recommended residents in the affected areas to store an ample amount of water in preparation for this temporary water supply shutdown. The interruption is scheduled to last for 16 hours, commencing from 10 am on January 29 and concluding at 2 am on January 30 in Kewal Park and nearby areas.
The specific areas impacted by the water supply cut include Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village, and Panchwati. To address potential water shortages during this period, the DJB has assured residents that water tankers will be available upon request.
In the notice, the Delhi Jal Board shared emergency contact numbers for residents to request water tankers. The numbers include 7905708890 for Kewal Park, 9650488550 for Burari, and the Central Control Room can be reached at 011-23537679, 23538495, and 23634469.
It's essential to note that the Delhi Jal Board plays a crucial role in the production and distribution of potable water, treating raw water from various sources such as the Yamuna River, Bhakhra Storage, Upper Ganga Canal, and Groundwater. Additionally, the DJB is responsible for the treatment and disposal of wastewater, providing water in bulk to the NDMC and Cantonment areas, and overseeing the collection and treatment of sewage from these regions.