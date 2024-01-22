Live
- Sajjala says Sharmila il entry into Congress is Naidu's conspiracy
- DDU university in UP's Gorakhpur to set up ‘Centre for studies on Ayodhya’
- Mastering AI literacy and digital skills
- 10 predictions for EdTech and higher education ahead of India's Union Budget 2024
- Ram Temple inauguration: Leave of Bihar cops cancelled till Jan 27
- India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from Bengaluru to Mumbai
- Republic Day 2024: Creative decor ideas to infuse patriotic vibes into your home
- Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple, asks Rahul Gandhi
- Iran FM voices readiness to enhance cooperation with Kuwait
- Israel cannot build peace only by military means, two-state solution only way forward: EU
Just In
Tension at Jadavpur University over live screening of Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Tension was prevailing within the campus of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) over the live-screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.
Kolkata: Tension was prevailing within the campus of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) over the live-screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.
The tension started after a group of students of the university affiliated to the Left-wing union started protesting the live screening of the Pran Pratishtha event and displayed red flags and also shouted 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans.
On the other hand, another group of students in favour of the live screening started shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. There was also some scuffle among the two groups of students.
The faculty members and teaching staff started to persuade the students to refrain from creating tension within the university campus. In that process one security person was injured on his head and a couple of faculty members started feeling sick.
The students under the banner of 'JU Students', the principal organizer of the live screening, protested while sitting within the 'green-zone' in the campus.
They alleged that while they were preparing to organise peaceful screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the students affiliated to the Left-wing unions unleashed an unprovoked attack on them and beat up a number of organizers.
A huge police contingent has already reached near the JU campus. However, till the time the report was filed, although the police contingent has taken position outside the university’s main entrance, they are yet to enter the campus.
Apprehension of the tension started mounting at JU since the time a group of students had announced their decision to arrange for the live screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony within the university campus.
However, the Left-wing students’ unions have been opposing the same since the beginning on grounds that this screening might hamper the secular ambience within the campus.