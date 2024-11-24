Terror hideout busted in J&K's Kupwara district

Srinagar: Security forces busted a terror hideout on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, recovering arms and ammunition from there, an official said.

Officials said that a terror hideout was busted in the forest area of Mughalpora (Zachaldara) in Handwara sub-division of Kupwara district by the security forces.

Officials said that after receiving specific information, Rashtriya Rifles, local police and the CRPF launched a search operation in Mughalpora (Zachaldara) forest area of Handwara.

"A terror hideout was discovered during the search operation from wTerror hideout busted in J&K's Kupwara districthere arms and ammunition were recovered. The recovery includes 10 hand grenades. Further investigation is now underway," an official said.

Security forces have been aggressively acting against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, especially after the recent terror attacks in J&K.

On October 20, two terrorists, one a local and the other a Pakistani mercenary, fired indiscriminately inside a workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

Seven persons, including six non-local workers and a local doctor were killed in that attack.

On October 24, terrorists attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg hill station. Three army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the Botapathri attack.

On November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the weekly Sunday market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar city. A 42-year-old mother of 3 children was killed in this grenade attack and 9 other civilians were injured.

Intelligence agencies suggest that after successful people-participative Lok Sabha and legislative Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the terror handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan have been unnerved and they have directed the terrorists to give it the last push in the union territory.

Following these attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha chaired two top level security review meetings. The Lt. Governor gave strict directions to the security forces to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by targeting terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers of terrorism.