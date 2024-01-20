Live
Terror instigator booked under PSA in J&K’s Baramulla
Highlights
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday booked a terror instigator under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Baramulla district.
Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday booked a terror instigator under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Baramulla district. Police said that acting tough against anti-national elements, a hardcore instigator namely Nasir Ahmad Ganai of Palhalan (Pattan) in Baramulla district, presently lodged in Kotbalwal central jail in Jammu, has been booked under the PSA.
“The said person is a hardcore instigator and many cases are registered against him,” the police sources said. Sources said that he was involved in disturbance of law and order and in subversive activities.
“Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not give up his anti-national and anti-social activities,” they said.
