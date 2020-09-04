Terrorist killed, army officer injured in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed and an army officer injured in an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

The encounter started in Yedipora after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific information about terrorists hiding there.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



"One terrorist has been eliminated. Joint operation in progress," army said.

