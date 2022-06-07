Terrorist killed in encounter at Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Aloora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

"One terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.

This is a second encounter in Kashmir in a single day. Earlier on Tuesday, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

On Monday, a Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

There have been a series of anti terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.