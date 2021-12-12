Terrorist killed in South Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in Awantipora of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.