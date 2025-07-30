Terrorists involved in Pahalgam eliminated: Shah

New Delhi: Continuing the discussion on the second day of the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today informed the Lok Sabha that all three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were killed yesterday in a joint security operation.

Referring to the multi-agency operation carried out by Indian security forces, Shah said, “Modi ji, through Operation Sindoor, ensured that the masterminds of the Pahalgam attack were eliminated. And yesterday, in Operation Mahadev, the terrorists directly involved in the attack were also eliminated.”