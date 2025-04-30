‘Thakurani Yatra’ ends with pomp and gaiety

Berhampur: The biennial festival of Buddhi Thakurani, popularly known as ‘Thakurani Yatra,’ ended in Berhampur with pomp and gaiety. The festival began on April 3 and concluded early on Tuesday. The return journey of Budhi Thakurani to her original abode started with the formal invitation of the main priest of the original temple requesting Desi Behera P Durga Prasad, the father of Budhi Thakurani, to let her return to the main temple.

Budhi Thakurani left the temporary abode of her father’s house around midnight towards Mahuri Palace where Mahuri Raja Ashok Kumar Narendra Dev offered prayer to the goddess. Later, the Ghata procession of Budhi Thakurani passed through Bada Bazaar, Santani Sahi, Marthapeta Sahi, Malubari Sahi, Shankarpur Sahi, Jena Sahi, Bachubari Sahi, Kedareswar Sahi, Chandrama Sahi, Khaspa Sahi and Jaura Sahi where Budhi Thakurani visited Her ‘Mausi’ and was offered ‘poda pitha’.

The procession again passed through Bedibari Sahi and Khadura Sahi amid ‘hulahuli’, animal dance and blowing of trumpets by the devotees. The goddess reached the main temple at about 5 am, according to sources. Devotees on both sides of the road were seen praying to the goddess.

The procession of more than 50,000 women with ghatas on their heads was led by ‘Sahasrakhya Ghata’ (to counter any tantric effect). Gift or ‘Bhara’ from the father’s house when a daughter returns to the in-laws’ house as a tradition followed when Budhi Thakurani returned from her father’s house.

Eleven platoons of police force were deployed in the area to maintain law and order during the return journey of Budhi Thakurani to the main temple from Desi Behera Sahi, according to Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

During this 26-day yatra, the ‘Ghata’ procession of Budhi Thakurani passed through 24 streets. A total of 28 ‘Rathas’ and ‘Kalakunjas’ were erected at different streets in Old Berhampur to welcome Budhi Thakurani.

“Buddhi Thakurani visited our house at Desi Behera Sahi on April 3 and stayed here for 26 days, as my daughter. She returned to her temple according to the customs.

I am happy that everything passed off peacefully,” said Desi Behera P Durga Prasad. He thanked the devotees, Berhampur MLA K Anil Kumar, MP Pradeep Panigrahi, police and district administration, BeMC, volunteers and fellow members of the Dera community for smooth conduct of the Yatra.

He also thanked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his visit to the Yatra venue and said “it inspired all of us.”