Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 689, death toll by 6

Thane: With the addition of 689 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,68,319, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the life ofsix morepersons, which took the death toll in the district to 6,296. The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.35 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,55,020 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 95.04 per cent. There are 7,003 active cases in the district at present, the official said.