Thane records 546 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 5,110

Thane: Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 546 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,28,511, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 5,110 active cases in the district, he said.

As one patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count reached 11,907, while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 7,10,948, the official added.