The central and AAP governments should sit down and find a solution to the financial crisis of the municipal corporations: Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Center, the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations to sit together to find a solution to the financial outlook facing the three MCDs.

Chef Justice DN with his order The bench of Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter for further hearing on 8 September.

The High Court order came after the Delhi government informed that the Center has not released more than Rs 10,000 crore as its share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection.

In a fresh application filed before the High Court, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has alleged that funds have not been released by the Delhi government for the payment of salaries and sanitation work of the sanitation workers.

The Northern Corporation told the court that Rs 90.60 crore payable as a grant under Sanitation / Urban Development works for the first quarter ending June 30 has not yet been released and payment of Rs 181 crore under the second quarter as well has not been done.

The application was filed over a pending petition filed by Rahul Birla, who has sought directions to the authorities concerned to release the salary along with the arrears of the cleaning staff in the capital Delhi.