The National Testing Agency Announced Date For NEET Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated today that the medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17. The NEET exam registration began on Wednesday. According to the NTA, the JEE-Mains, an entrance exam for engineering colleges, will be conducted in June and July.



The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be organised around the country in 13 languages.



The first session of the engineering entrance exam Jee-Mains has been rescheduled for June, while the second session will take place in July. The first session was set on April 21, 24, 25, 29, as well as May 1 and 4, 2022. It will now take place from June 20 to June 29, reported NDTV

A top NTA official said that the deadline for submitting an online application is May 6th. The directions in the information bulletin and on the NTA website must be scrupulously followed by candidates. Candidates who do not follow the instructions will be automatically disqualified.

The NEET-Undergraduate examination was held on September 12 last year, with over 95% of enrolled applicants taking part.