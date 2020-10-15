The Supreme Court sent notices to the Center, Google, Amazon and Facebook regarding UPI transactions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Center, Google, Amazon and Facebook / WhatsApp on a petition filed by CPI MP Binoy Vishwam. The court has also sought to secure the data of transactions done on UPI. In the petition, he alleged that the authorities are allowing WhatsApp to initiate UPI payments without the imperative of storing data in India.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, 'We will issue notice.It is feared that the entire regulatory framework will be ready before the whole payment system starts.Senior advocate Shyam Dewan, who appeared in the court on behalf of Vishwam, said that in April 2018, the RBI issued an order in April 2018 asking these multinationals to ensure that data transactions on these platforms would be kept secure in a server within India.

Dewan said it was to be followed by October 2018 but it was not done. He further informed the court that Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, stores the data on servers outside India.