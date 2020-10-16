There is a need to open more college-universities in Delhi and change the British law: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Concerned about the 100 percent cut-off list released for admission in many colleges of Delhi, the Delhi Chief Minister held a press conference today. He said that in many colleges of Delhi, the cut off is 100 percent, in such a situation, children are very much worried about admission and there is a lot of pressure on them.

Kejriwal said that seeing the increasing pressure on children year after year, it is felt that more colleges and universities are needed to be opened in Delhi. He said that this would also require a change in the law of Delhi University, which was made during the British era.

According to the law made by the British, if any college opens in Delhi, it will be required to get recognition from Delhi University. No college has been opened in Delhi for the past several decades because the University of Delhi does not have enough resources to affiliate the college.

Kejriwal further said that in such a situation, there is a need to change that law of the British and allow new colleges to be affiliated with IP University so that more colleges can be opened. There will be no cut off pressure on children when more colleges open. We are ready to open new colleges, are also ready to fund. Kejriwal said that he would request the Union Education Minister to get permission to open more colleges in Delhi.