They turned Parliament into a deep, dark chamber: Derek O'Brien on suspension of MPs

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday took a swipe at the government over the suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament's Winter Session over their demand for a detailed discussion on December 13 security breach, and alleged that they have turned Parliament into a deep, dark chamber.

In a post on X, O'Brien who too was suspended for remainder of winter session said: "2001 Parliament attack: In three working days, a full discussion in Parliament. Prime Minister gave statement in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister in Lok Sabha. 2023 breach: Government silent. 146 MPs suspended for demanding discussion and statement from Home Minister. Parliament turned into a deep, dark chamber."

At least 146 opposition MPs were suspended from the recently concluded Winter Session over their demand of a statement by Home MInister Amit Shah over Parliament Security breach on December 13.

Two people had jumped from the visitors gallery of Parliament during the Zero Hours proceedings and also sprayed yellow color smoke on December 13, coinciding with 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament terror attack.