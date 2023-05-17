Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala

Live
As part of the fifth phase of the job fairs held across the country on Tuesday, appointment letters were handed over to 288 people in Kerala.
While 105 recruits were given their orders in Thiruvananthapuram, 183 received theirs in Kochi. The letters were distributed during a programme organised by the Department of Posts in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.
Those who got the jobs were appointed in ESIC, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre/ISRO, Railways and Postal Departments in various posts.
Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle Manju P. Pillai who handed over the appointment letters in the state capital city said that the idea of Rozgar Mela put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a far-reaching impact.
She also stated that the future of India is being shaped by the young generation who gets appointed through the Mega job fair.
The visuals of Modi inaugurating Rozgar Mela through video conferencing and addressing the candidates were screened at the venue.
The aim of Rozgar Mela is to provide central government jobs to 10 lakh people within a year.