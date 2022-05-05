Thiruvananthapuram Receives Kerala's First 'Smart' Anganwadi

Minister for Health, Women and Child Development Veena George inaugurated the first "smart" anganwadi on Wednesday, May 4 at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram's Poojappura.



The anganwadi roughly costed around Rs 40 lakh to build and is intended to help youngsters develop physically, mentally, and socially. It contains vividly coloured furnishings with enticing graphics to create a child-friendly environment, as well as colourful flowers and butterflies that fill the garden.

The two-story structure included all the facilities such as study room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, storeroom, indoor and outdoor play areas with artificial grass, a garden, toys, and a hall.

After the inauguration session of the building took place, the minister told the public that the state's anganwadis will be able to have their own building by the conclusion of the next fiscal year. There are 6,498 anganwadis operating on rented houses out of 33,115 anganwadis. She stated that the state government plans to establish 155 smart anganwadis in the next six months.

George further stated that approval for the construction of 155 smart anganwadis has been given, and that development is already underway at various levels. Due to space constraints, each anganwadi will have various structures designed on 10, 7, and 5 cents.

The minister asserted that the introduction of academic facilities and improved infrastructures had resulted in revolutionary advances in the sector of public education. She stated that initiatives have been done to guarantee that all anganwadis have access to proper electrification.

The curriculum has been changed, and initiatives have been taken to achieve gender equality, as part of the implementation of gender-neutral education.