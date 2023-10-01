  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Thousands join cleanliness drive in Taj City ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Thousands join cleanliness drive in Taj City ahead of Gandhi Jayanti
x
Highlights

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, thousands of volunteers joined a cleanliness drive across Agra on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the citizens to participate in the campaign.

Agra: Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, thousands of volunteers joined a cleanliness drive across Agra on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the citizens to participate in the campaign.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X