Thousands throng Puri temple for ‘Panchuka’

Puri: Thousands of devotees on Tuesday visited the Shree Jagannath temple here on the occasion of ‘Panchuka’, the last five days of the holy month of Kartik, amidst tight security measures. While at least 30 platoons of security forces were deployed to man the crowd, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration was allowing the devotees to enter the 12th-century shrine only through the ‘Singhadwar’ (Lion’s) Gate.

“As there is a huge rush of devotees on the occasion of Panchuka, the administration allowed entry into the shrine only through the Singhadwar and exit by three other gates. We seek the cooperation of servitors and devotees for smooth conduct of Panchuka,” SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said.

Puri Collector Sidharth Shankar Swain said the administration has also raised barricades and ‘Bada Danda’ (Grand Road in front of the temple) has been declared a no-vehicle zone from Municipal Market Square.

The Collector said lifeguards and Fire Services personnel have been deployed on the 5 km stretch of sea from Chakratirtha to Swargadwar to prevent any drowning incident on the beach as a large number of devotees take holy dip in the sea on the occasion of Panchuka.

Though Panchuka is celebrated for five days every year, this time it is confined to four days as per the almanac. The people of Odisha usually refrain from eating non-vegetarian food during Kartik month.

During the Panchuka, the devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayan. Married women also worship Goddess Vrundavati, the wife of demon Jalandhara, in the form of the sacred ‘tulsi’ plant, praying for the long life of their husbands.

During the ‘Panchuka,’ Lord Jagannath is adorned in different Beshas (attires). Lord Jagannath is adorned in Laxmi-Narayan Besha on the first day of the ‘Panchuka’ (Tuesday). Laxmi-Narayan Besha will be followed by Bankachuda Besha, Tribikrama Besha and Laxminrusingha Besha. On the last day of ‘Panchuka,’ the Lord gives ‘darshan’ to devotees in Rajarajeswar Besha

(golden attire).