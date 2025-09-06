Live
Threat message puts Mumbai cops on toes
Mumbai on alert after '14 terrorists, 34 bombs, 400 kg of RDX' threat
MUMBAI: The Mumbai police are on high alert after receiving a threat message claiming that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kg of RDX and planted them in vehicles, an official said on Friday.
As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said.
He said that the Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the threat, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed. The official said that the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message. The sender claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles for blasts, which will "shake the country", he said.