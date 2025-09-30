Live
Threat to Rahul reveals BJP’s dangerous mindset: Gehlot
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condemned a BJP spokesperson’s alleged threat that Rahul Gandhi will be “shot” as a dangerous reflection of the mindset of the ruling party.
In a video message, Gehlot said, “The country has seen that Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Indira Gandhi were shot dead. They were committed to keep the nation united. Now a BJP spokesperson has commented about Rahul Gandhi that he will be shot in the chest.”
Gehlot expressed his concern over the silence of BJP national president J P Nadda on the issue.
“If a spokesperson can openly say this in a TV debate and the party president does not react, it raises serious questions. The country should be worried,” he said.
He also questioned the security implications of Rahul Gandhi’s public travel information being shared in the media.
“When Rahul Gandhi travels across India and abroad, even his location is made public. Is that not a breach of security?” Gehlot asked.
The Congress demanded the BJP apologise to the nation and hold accountable the Kerala BJP spokesperson who allegedly made the remark.
“Rahul Gandhi talks about inflation, unemployment and vote chori. He is making it an issue in the country. The BJP president should apologise to the nation. He should assure the public that the matter has come to his attention and the perpetrators will be expelled from the party and that the Home Ministry will take action,” he said.
“I condemn this entire incident. This is the kind of thinking that those in power have. They have no faith in democracy. The nation will give them an answer at the right time,” he added.