Three Indians dead, 1 missing after attacks on vessels: MEA

NEW DELHI: India has lost three nationals and another remains missing following attacks on merchant vessels in the region, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the four Indians were crew members on merchant ships operating near Iraq and Oman.

"We've lost so far three Indian nationals and the fourth Indian national is missing. All four nationals were part of the crew on board merchant ships," he said. Jaiswal added that Indian missions in Oman and Iraq, and the consulate in Dubai, are working to repatriate the mortal remains. Over two dozen Indians have been injured so far.