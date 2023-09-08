Tibetans protest against Chinese participation in G20

New Delhi: The Tibetan Youth Congress protested on Friday in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla over the presence of Chinese representatives at the G20 Summit. According to the police, the Tibetan protesters, carrying banners and raising anti-China slogans, staged a peaceful demonstration amidst a heavy deployment of troops. Several demonstrators also had 'Free Tibet' slogans written on their faces and bodies.

As per Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup, "this protest is not against India or the hosting of the G20 Summit. These are the slogans we are using to protest against China's participation in the G20 Summit. He further said the Tibetan community feels honored that India is hosting the G20 Summit, however, we aim to protest against the Chinese government's alleged illegal occupation of Tibet.

He remarked, The present scenario in Tibet is extremely serious. We have asked demonstrators to keep their protest peaceful. There was not a single protester who violated any form of law or order, and they all followed the Delhi Police's norms and regulations. The protest was organized primarily to send the message that China's diplomatic assurances could never be believed. To ensure peace and order in the area, a large police force and paramilitary soldiers were posted in Majnu ka Tilla, a Tibetan hamlet in New Delhi. As soon as the demonstration began, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi came on the scene and asked policemen to barricade a part of the area, according to the police.

Our Timarpur Police Station has received a protest request from the Tibetan Youth Congress. Due to the G20 Summit, we refused their request. We then discovered that demonstrators would gather. So we came up with a strong plan," Kalsi stated. Despite the fact that the peak is far from the protest site and that there are no limits in place at Majnu ka Tilla, a section of land has been cordoned off, and protestors have been encouraged to keep their demonstration peaceful. "Our main goal was to keep the vehicle moving properly. The protest lasted about half an hour, after which they dispersed peacefully with no untoward conditions," said DCP Kalsi.