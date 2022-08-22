Tikait detained by Delhi police

New Delhi: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was Sunday detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the national capital to take part in an unemployment protest rally at Jantar Mantar.

A Delhi Police official said Tikat, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Sanyukt Kisan

Morcha (SKM), was stopped at the border around afternoon.

"Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where police spoke to him and requested him to return," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.

The DCP said Tikait "agreed" with the police request and "he has been escorted back".

Sources said Tikat was detained as the Delhi police was trying to prevent "undue gathering" in the national capital.

Tikait alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre.

"The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won't stop, won't get tired, won't bow down," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai condemned Tikait's detention.