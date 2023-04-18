TMC Leader Mukul Roy Went Missing

Mukul Roy's family, he has been 'untraceable' since late Monday night. His son Subhragshu claimed that since late Monday night, his father had been "untraceable" and "lost." He hasn't been able to get in touch with his father before. According to's family, he has been 'untraceable' since late Monday night. His son Subhragshu claimed that since late Monday night, his father had been "untraceable" and "lost." He hasn't been able to get in touch with his father before.



According to his close aides, Roy was expected to travel to Delhi on Monday night, and as of right now, they are aware that he was expected to arrive at the Delhi Airport about 9 p.m. but unfortunately he has not been able to trace him.

Kolkata for Delhi at 7:35 p.m., according to his ticket. The flight tracker verifies that the flight landed safely in Delhi at the predetermined time of 9:55 p.m.

Meanwhile, sources claim that the leader went missing after Roy and his son got into a heated argument on Sunday. In February, Mukul Roy, who had been ill since the death of his wife, was admitted to the hospital. Although his son Subhargshu Roy claimed that the family had reported the incident to airport police, according to police sources, no official complaint has been received to date.