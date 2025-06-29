TN govt installed 63 statues, 11 memorial halls in 4 years to honour icons, freedom fighters: CM

Chennai: In a landmark initiative to commemorate national leaders, Tamil scholars, and freedom fighters, the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has installed 63 statues and established 11 commemorative halls across the state over the past four years, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Reaffirming its commitment to preserving the legacy of those who fought for India’s freedom and championed the Tamil language, the government said the initiative aims to inspire future generations to embrace their values and sacrifice for the nation and culture. “Among the most iconic achievements is the 133-foot-tall statue of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar in Kanniyakumari, originally conceptualised by former CM M. Karunanidhi. To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the adjoining ‘Wisdom Dome’ on December 30, 2024,” the statement noted.

The government has also unveiled statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar, former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, renowned singer T.M. Soundararajan, and senior DMK leader K. Anbazhagan, among others. Memorial halls and statues have further been dedicated to freedom fighters such as Veeran Sundaralingam, Kuyili, and V.O. Chidambaram, alongside monuments celebrating literary pioneers including Mayuram Vedanayagam Pillai and Bharathidasan.

“Taking Tamil pride beyond the borders of the state, the government also established a statue of humanitarian and engineer Colonel John Pennycuick in the UK, and constructed a memorial house for poet Bharathiar in Varanasi, further cementing Tamil Nadu’s cultural legacy on the global stage,” the statement added.

Drawing a comparison with previous administrations, the government pointed out that only 25 statues were erected between 2011 and 2021 under the AIADMK regime. It described that period as one of “limited vision and neglect” of Tamil cultural icons. In contrast, the present government said its inclusive cultural initiatives, spanning historical, literary, and social reform figures, now serve as a model for the entire nation, celebrating diversity and heritage.