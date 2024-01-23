TN Gram Sabha on Jan 26 to focus on govt schools, education

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Rural Development and Panchayathi Raj Ministry will on Friday conduct a Grama Sabha or village council, focusing on problems facing the government schools.

The state Education Department has already issued circular to district education officers, assistant education officers, headmasters and teachers to attend the Grama Sabha meeting without fail. School Management Committee (SMC) members will also to attend the Grama Sabha meeting.

The meeting, according to School Education Department officials, will also discuss the fund allocation for the infrastructure development of schools and also to make sure that there are no dropouts from government schools in the state.

According to a senior official with the school education department, Grama Sabhas could play a pivotal role in reducing the dropout rates.

The meeting will also address the issues faced by students pursuing higher education.

State Rural department has already launched an app, 'Namma Grama Sabai', which will record the timings of the meeting, the number of participants and also the photographs of those who attended the event.

The state will be conducting six Grama Sabhas on January 26, March 22, August 15, May 1, October 2 and on November 1.

The Grama Sabhas are held for taking up issues pertaining to the village.