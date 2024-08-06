Live
- Tata Power Q1 net profit jumps 31 pc to Rs 1,189 crore
- Crop loans of all eligible farmers to be waived, says Telangana minister
- Akali Dal to hold delegate session in Nov to prepare long-term agenda
- 42nd Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Midtown celebrated
- Two held for murder of Bhubaneswar businessman
- INDIA bloc Protest at Makar Dwar, New Parliament over withdrawal of GST on Health and Life Insurance
- Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate
- PM Modi releases Big Bang Numbers on Indian economy
- Bangladesh unrest: Trades with N-E states not fully closed, but reduced sharply
- Remembering Gaddar: The People's Poet and Revolutionary Leader
Just In
TN health minister transfers CMO of govt hospital for negligence
Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian on Tuesday directed the state health department to issue transfer orders to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Paramakudi Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram District for negligence of duty.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian on Tuesday directed the state health department to issue transfer orders to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Paramakudi Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram District for negligence of duty.
The minister while conducting a surprise inspection on Tuesday morning at the Paramakudi Government Hospital found that it was not well-maintained.
Ma Subramanian told media persons that the CT scan room was not clean and could lead to infections.
The minister said that this was affecting the Public Health System and added that the CMO was responsible for the same and immediately ordered his transfer.
Speaking to media persons the minister said that he has asked the Director of Health Services to seek an explanation from the Deputy Director of Health Services of Ramanathapuram District regarding the CMO’s negligence.
It may be noted that after becoming health minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian has conducted several surprise visits to hospitals and Primary Health Centres and has taken immediate action against erring health department officials.
During a surprise inspection a few months ago at a Pudukottai hospital, he suspended the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and transferred the CMO of the government hospital, Aanavasal after he found unhygienic conditions at a care home for people suffering from mental health issues.